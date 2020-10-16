Defense outlines doom scenarios for Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire

THE HAGUE - One of the threat scenarios shown in the vision presented today by the Dutch Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld on the military strength of the Kingdom required in the future concerns the Caribbean.

The memorandum ‘Fighting for a secure future’ notes that security in the Caribbean can be threatened by several causes: the situation in Venezuela, the increasing rivalry between the US and China, Russia aggression, natural disasters such as hurricanes, extreme weather -if due to climate change - and organized crime.

Doomsday scenario

“New oil discoveries lead to border disputes in the north of South America. The South American countries involved are strengthening and modernizing their military capabilities with support from abroad. In the countries concerned and on the islands of Bonaire, Curaçao and Aruba there is a fear that the border conflicts in the north of South America will escalate militarily and destabilize the region,” according to a scenario presented by Defense.

Disturbances

“Curacao and Aruba are inundated with refugees who make the crossing to our Kingdom with temporary means. The large number of refugees creates a food shortage on the islands. Riots broke out on the island and the population looted. Armed organized international gangs take advantage of the instable situation by transporting large quantities of drugs and weapons and by exploiting the flow of refugees (robbery, extortion, recruiting, smuggling). Violent robberies also take place on ships anchored off the islands,” the report says.

Vulnerable

“This scenario shows the vulnerabilities arising from a serious disruption of internal security in the Leeward Islands, a humanitarian emergency and violent organized (drug) crime. It is also intended to test what we can do against a possible military escalation in the Kingdom, in view of the fact that the Caribbean parts of our Kingdom lie outside the NATO treaty area and outside the EU.”

Uncertain

“The future is uncertain. Threats are increasing and we will have to be less dependent on allies. Defense will have to be there. The conclusion of the threat and problem analysis from this Defense Vision is that with the current structure and state of our organization, we are not sufficiently equipped and not properly equipped for the changing threats,” warns Minister Bijleveld-Schouten in her foreword.

More resilient

“We shouldn’t be naïve. As a society we must become more resilient and we must also want to invest in those who defend our values: the men and women of our armed forces. If necessary, they fight at the risk of their own lives for our safe future!”

Defense is a kingdom affair. The first main task of the Dutch army is “protection of its own and allied territory, including the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.”