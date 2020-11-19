Rutte: Curaçao and Bonaire remain yellow, Aruba turns yellow, St. Maarten keeps orange status

THE HAGUE - Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 infections, Curaçao does not yet have to fear that the Dutch are discouraged by their government from traveling to the island. “Curaçao is code yellow and remains code yellow, just like Bonaire. Aruba is code orange and will soon turn yellow. Sint Maarten is orange and will remain orange,” said the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during the debate in the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament on corona policy.

The prime minister reacted negatively to the call by Member of Parliament Evan van Esch (Party for the Animals) to issue a negative advice also for trips to the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom. For two weeks now, negative travel advice has been in place for foreign countries, with the exception of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. We see a run on airline tickets to Curaçao, while infections are increasing there.”

Motion

“We are not sensible about this exception and are asking the cabinet to withdraw it. I am considering submitting a motion,” Van Esch continued her speech. Rutte denied that it is contradictory to discourage travel abroad and to allow travel to the Caribbean. “We have chosen to say: stay in the Netherlands. And the Netherlands is also the Kingdom. The Netherlands is also Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, Saba and Bonaire,” said the prime minister.

Amazement

Antje Diertens of the D66 party expressed her surprise that Curaçao has code yellow and Aruba code orange: “How does the minister view the number of infections in Curaçao? Curaçao is yellow, but Aruba is orange with fewer infections. That is inconsistent. When are we going to test incoming travelers who can enter via air, land and sea?” Dierten and her fellow party member Jan Paternotte has also submitted written questions about this.

Worrying

Rutte acknowledged that the situation in Curaçap is "worrisome” but emphasized that firm measures have been taken by the government to prevent the spread of the virus. He referred to the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), which continuously monitors developments on the islands, but currently sees no reason for negative travel advice for Curaçao.