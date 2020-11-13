King speaks with the economy and education sector in Curaçao

THE HAGUE, WILLEMSTAD - King Willem-Alexander spoke online on Thursday with representatives of the economy and education sectors in Curaçao about the consequences of the corona outbreak in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

On November 18 and 19, the king will speak with representatives from the same sectors on St. Maarten and Aruba. Earlier, the King had a video conversation with representatives of the medical sector in Aruba, Sint Maarten and Curaçao.

By means of telephone and online conversations and where possible working visits, Willem-Alexander and Máxima inform themselves about the consequences of the corona outbreak and express their support and appreciation for the efforts of so many in the fight against the pandemic.