Updated travel entry requirements to Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG - The Government of Sint Maarten has updated its entry requirements to ensure continued safety of travelers and residents as of November 25th, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Sint Maarten has established a mandatory health authorization application through an Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) available on www.stmaartenentry.com , for every visitor whether arriving by air, boat or in transit. This includes Sint Maarten and Sint Martin residents.

Travelers residing on St. Maarten or traveling from low-risk countries are exempted from having the mandatory RT-PCR test. However, must test upon arrival at their own expense.Children below the age of 10 are exempted from the mandatory RT-PCR test. Crew members not in possession of a valid negative RT-PCR test, must self-quarantine until their departure flight.

All arriving passengers MUST:

1. Complete the online Health Authorization Declaration available on www.stmaartenentry.com , and print a copy to present at the Health Authorization checkpoint upon arrival.

2. Have a RT-PCR test for the SARS-COV-2 virus obtained from a Naso-Pharyngeal swab only and performed within 120 hours (5 days) prior to departure to Sint Maarten (last leg in case of connecting flights);

Alternatively, passengers can have a Antigen Test for the SARS-COV-2 virus obtained from a Naso-Pharyngeal swab only and performed within 48 hours from the date of swab to departure.

The only antigen tests accepted are:

a). Abbott – CGIA (Panbio COVID-19 Ag rapid test

b). Becton Dickinson (BD) –CGIA BD Veritor COVID test

c). Roche/ SD biosensor F test.

3. Upload the original result of your test as soon as possible, as part of the Health Authorization application procedure, in order to be processed. Processing take can up to 12 hours. The test result should clearly specify the name of the laboratory, test subject name, test date, type of test administered and how the test sample was obtained. Typed, written or e-mail statements from doctors or non-laboratories will not be accepted.

4. For travelers originating from a high-risk country, 14 consecutive days of self-monitoring of body temperature and possible flu like symptoms is mandatory. For travelers from a moderate risk country the mandatory self-monitoring period is 8 days.

Please be informed that receiving pre-approval does not mean that you are cleared to enter St. Maarten. Upon arrival you must still pass through the additional medical screening measures at the Airport Health Checkpoint. All incoming passengers are subject to temperature checks and other screening protocols and may be subject to mandatory testing at their own expense. If re-tested upon arrival you will be expected to self-isolate or self-quarantine at your place of lodging/residence until the test results are known. Failure to adhere to screening upon arrival will result in you not being able to enter St. Maarten and being sent back to the country from which your flight originated.

Upon Arrival:

1. All travelers are subject to thermal screening and temperature checks upon arrival. If traveler(s) have a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher and/or symptoms of coughing, runny nose or difficulty breathing, they will be treated as probable COVID-19 cases and will be subject to further health assessment by a Public Health Worker at the airport.

Based on the information provided in the health assessment, the medical professionals on the airport will determine whether the traveler will need to be tested at the Airport Healthcare Center. In addition, the outcome of that health assessment will determine whether the traveler(s) can go to their place of lodging or to a designated quarantine hotel to be placed in quarantine until their RT-PCR test results return within maximum 24 -48hrs of being tested.

Costs for having to re-test upon arrival is $125. The timeframe to receive results are dependent on lab testing capacity and the number of local transmissions.

a. If the RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test result is negative, the traveler(s) is taken off self-quarantine and are advised to self-monitor.

b. If the RT-PCR/ Rapid Antigen Test result is positive , person(s) will be treated as a confirmed COVID-19 case and shall follow the national isolation protocols as advised by Collective Prevention Services (CPS).

2. All travelers above the age of 10 must have a mask in their possession for use upon disembarkation, which must be worn in all public areas throughout the duration of their stay in Sint Maarten.

3. Have a printed copy of Health Authorization form to show upon arrival.

There were some discrepancies in the previous protocols which have been adjusted, this is the most up to date protocol and is subject to changes as time progresses to ensure that the experience on Sint Maarten is positive and the risks remain at a minimum.