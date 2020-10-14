the Netherlands injects 172 million guilds in Giro Bank

WILLEMSTAD - By agreeing to the consensus Kingdom Act, the Netherlands will make a money injection of 172 million guilders into the Giro Bank. Minister of Economic Development Dr. Steven Martina announced this.

In this way, he says there can be a guarantee that all small creditors can dispose of their money. In total, it concerns balances of 450 million guilders divided between 2000 and 2500 account holders. Giro customers with very large deposits will have to be more patient. A few dozen with significant amounts at Girobank have to wait longer for their money; this takes place when the loans provided by Giro are collected. This includes General Pension Fund Curaçao (APC) and Refineria Isla Curaçao / PdVSA.

Incidentally, in connection with the emergency regulation, which was ordered by the court at the end of 2013 at the request of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS), Giro also owes the CBCS a considerable amount; namely about 270 million guilders.