Rhuggenaath positive about Maduro rapprochement; Aruba more reserved

THE HAGUE, WILLEMSTAD - Prime Minister Rhuggenaath has responded positively to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's statement that he wants to strengthen ties with Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire. Rhuggenaath called that "a positive signal."

The Premier indicated that Venezuela is "like family, we are brothers," but emphasized that Venezuela closed its borders with those countries two years ago. "We have never closed the borders with Venezuela," said the prime minister.

Aruban Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes reacted more modestly. She stressed in response that she heard the statement from the Venezuelan president. "But Aruba has closed its borders to Venezuela. We are in the middle of a pandemic that we will not reopen anytime soon. "Aruba closed its borders in May last year to counter the influx of illegal Venezuelans.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said at a press conference on Wednesday that he has instructed his staff to re-establish links with the islands in the areas of communications, transportation, trade, and culture.