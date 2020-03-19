From Tuesday March 17 until March 31 Court of Justice open only for urgent matters

Common Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

WILLEMSTAD - In connection with the risks of the spread of the coronavirus, the Common Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba has taken a number of precautions to protect both personnel and parties and visitors.

For the time being, these measures will apply from Tuesday 17 March to 31 March 2020 for all the branches of the Court.

Sessions

Only urgent hearings are held, for example, (judgments), criminal cases, summary proceedings, provisional measures, under supervision and so on. Prosecutors will be informed of the progress of their case. Except for members of the press, no public is admitted to public hearings.

Lawyers, visitors and the press who need to be present when dealing with an emergency are admitted to the building provided they do not show any symptoms of the coronavirus, i.e. fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Desk (Front Office)

The public is requested to come to the counter of the General Court only for urgent matters. There will be a queue restriction at the counters and a restriction on the number of people who can enter the waiting areas at the same time. Requests can be submitted by email in the next two weeks. The registration fee can be paid later at the counter. All other matters can be handled by mail or telephone.

Aruba: (+297) 5265432 / Registry-GEAAruba@caribjustitia.org

Bonaire: (+5997) 7175102 /griffiebonaire@caribjustitia.org

Curaçao: (+5999) 4634111 / focur@caribjustitia.org

Sint Maarten: griffiesintmaarten@caribjustitia.org

The Court monitors the situation on a daily basis to take appropriate measures and adjust them in the interest of the health of all employees, parties and visitors. We will keep you informed.