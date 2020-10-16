Dutch Minister of Health informs the Chamber about COVID-19 outbreak

THE HAGUE - Hugo de Jonge, Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, informed the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament on 14 October about the situation surrounding the corona crisis in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

According to the minister, an outbreak has been going on in Bonaire since mid-September. Several strict measures were immediately announced, which have now also been partly relaxed. The travel advice is still orange. "The local authority of Bonaire and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) continuously assess whether this is still desirable."

De Jonge: "Since this week in Aruba, there is finally a significant decrease in the number of positively tested cases and active infections. The measures taken have an effect. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport has provided additional assistance so that Aruba has been able to expand its capacity for source and contact investigation locally. The pressure on healthcare remains, but is also stabilizing. "

According to the minister, the situation on Sint Maarten remains alarming. "The number of infections is small, but this is partly due to the limited scale on which tests are carried out on Sint Maarten. Agreements are made with Sint-Maarten about expanding the test capacity. COVID-19 is of course also putting primary care in Sint Maarten under pressure.

During the budget debate on Kingdom Relations on 6 October last, Member Bisschop submitted a motion asking the government to consider, in consultation with the National General Practitioners' Association, the extent to which there are possibilities to contribute to the availability of sufficient general practitioners in St. Maarten due to a possibly imminent shortage.

General practitioner care is the responsibility of the country of Sint Maarten. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport is willing to think along with the government of Sint Maarten and, if necessary, provide assistance to that effect on the basis of a request from the local government. Kingdom relations do not allow the Netherlands to independent strengthen health care on St. Maarten."