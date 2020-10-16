10 extra respirators for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

THE HAGUE - According to the Dutch Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport Hugo de Jonge, the local public health services on Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten have each been reinforced with a doctor and two nurses. He writes this in a letter to the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament on 14 October.

"The ICs on these islands are also operational and the personnel IC capacity will be up to standard in the coming period. An additional 10 respirators will be supplied as emergency supplies for the area," the minister said.

With regard to the vaccination program, De Jonge states that for the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) is looking at the implementation in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

"The first talks between the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, RIVM and the contact persons in the Caribbean Netherlands and in the countries are being held in order to arrive at an action plan. For the Caribbean Netherlands, it is possible to link up with the infrastructure that is present in connection with the national vaccination program," says De Jonge.